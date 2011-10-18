Oct 18 A curiously frustrating year for
American Bill Lunde could end on a cool $1 million high this
week at the PGA Tour's season-ending Disney Classic at Lake
Buena Vista in Florida.
Lunde leads the tour's unique 18-hole Kodak Challenge going
into the final event and, should he remain on top when the
tournament finishes on Sunday, he will earn the coveted $1
million bonus.
The 35-year-old heads the standings by two shots at 19
under par, with compatriots Cameron Tringale and Josh Teater
tied for second place.
With Teater not competing at the Disney, Lunde can only be
caught if Tringale eagles this week's featured hole.
"I will be glad when it's all over," a smiling Lunde told
reporters on Tuesday while preparing for Thursday's opening
round. "Hopefully Cameron doesn't hole out from the fairway and
make eagle.
"It's been a long year grinding away on this deal. It
started off as a kind of friendly rivalry ... but, as the year
progressed, it became more a reality that you could actually
win this thing. It was a big deal for me."
The Disney is the last of 30 events which have hosted the
2011 Kodak Challenge. The player posting the lowest score
relative to par on a minimum of 18 of the 30 Challenge holes
wins the $1 million prize.
This week's Challenge hole is the daunting, water-lined
par-four 17th on the Magnolia Course where only two eagles have
been recorded at the tournament since 1998.
The scarcity of eagles there certainly gives Lunde extra
reason to be optimistic about his prospects this week as he
prepares to end a strangely consistent 2011 campaign.
While he has made 20 cuts in 27 PGA Tour starts this
season, he has recorded only three top-25 finishes without ever
being in tournament contention.
"It's been kind of an odd year because I feel like I've
played pretty well," Lunde, who won his only PGA Tour title at
last year's Turning Stone Resort Championship, said. "I've made
more cuts than I ever have this year.
"The consistency's been there, I just haven't put it
together on the weekends. It would be nice to finish it off
with a good tournament this week, top it off with the Kodak
Challenge and be really happy with my year."
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)