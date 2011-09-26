By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| ATLANTA, Sept 25
ATLANTA, Sept 25 A fatigued Hunter Mahan said
he was pleased with his overall play at the Tour Championship
on Sunday, despite narrowly failing in his bid to end the week
with earnings of $11.4 million.
With the tournament title and season-long FedExCup honours
on the line at East Lake Golf Club, American Mahan was beaten
at the third hole of a sudden-death playoff by compatriot Bill
Haas.
"It was a long, tough day with a lot on the line," Mahan
told reporters after his bogey at the par-three 18th was
trumped by Haas's two-putt par.
"I couldn't have been happier with how I played, I just
couldn't make a putt. I didn't have my first birdie (of the
day) until 15, and I had a ton of looks. They were close, too.
"I thought I had one (a birdie) on the second playoff hole
and then he hits it out of the water to two feet, so it seemed
like he was destined to win this week."
Haas, who like Mahan had not triumphed on the 2011 PGA Tour
before this week, conjured a miracle escape from the edge of a
water hazard to the left of the green at the par-four 17th, the
second extra hole.
With his right foot in water, he hit a stunning third shot,
somehow getting his ball to check on the green and end up
within three feet of the cup to salvage his par.
TIPPING THE HAT
"If he hits it within 10 feet, it's going to be a hell of a
shot and he hit it two feet, so you've got to tip your hat to
him," said Mahan, who had held a share of the lead after
Saturday's third round.
The leaderboard fluctuated wildly on a sunny Sunday
afternoon at East Lake where Mahan forced his way into a
playoff after trailing by three shots early on the back nine.
"I'm pretty happy with the way I played this week," said
the 29-year-old, who won the biggest title of his career at
last year's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. "I hit a lot of good
shots.
"There was a lot on the line, and it's kind of
all-or-nothing because I finished seventh in the FedExCup."
Mahan started this week 21st in the standings and needed
players ranked above him to finish poorly for him to have a
chance to claim the $10 million bonus for the playoff title.
"I don't know if I'll ever be in that position again, but
it was fun," he said with a smile after earning $700,000 with
his seventh place finish in the standings.
Mahan's sole regret this season was not being to add a
further PGA Tour title to his career haul of three.
"I've had nine top-10s this year so it was solid, but it
wasn't great," he said. "I had a chance at Pebble (Beach) and
just missed out there and I missed out here.
"I may have made more money this year than I ever have, but
I didn't win. It's weird. Golf is a funny game like that. If
I've learned anything, I can't be really disappointed."
(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)