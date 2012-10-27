KUALA LUMPUR Oct 27 World number nine Jason Dufner hit first hole-in-one at a PGA Tour sanctioned event when he aced the 201-yard par three seventh hole during the third round of the CIMB Classic on Saturday.

The American's five-iron shot was the highlight of a seven-under-par round of 64 that catapulted him up the leaderboard on a nine-under 204 total at the $6.1 million event that is co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour and PGA of Malaysia.

"Yeah, had a pretty good number in there, hit a five-iron, was able to hit a nice shot, a little bit of luck and it went in the hole," Dufner, who has won twice on Tour this year, told Reuters.

"First one in competition, 15th, I think, in my life so nice to get one in competition."

Dufner is the second highest ranked player in the 48-man field this week behind only 14-times major winner Tiger Woods, who started his third round brightly to hold the lead on 14-under after eight holes of his round.

The crowds flocked to the Mines Golf Course in Kuala Lumpur to see Woods on his return to Malaysia for the first time in 13 years, with Dufner's shot of the day attracting little attention.

"Maybe about five or six people," Dufner said of the audience for his highlight reel shot. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)