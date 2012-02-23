By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 22 Jason Day conjured
a Houdini-like escape to squeeze through Wednesday's opening
round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, beating
Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello after 19 holes.
Three down with three holes to play at Dove Mountain, the
24-year-old Australian won the 16th and 17th with consecutive
pars as his opponent bogeyed and the 18th with a 12-foot birdie
putt.
The world number seven then clinched victory in style at the
par-four first where he hit his approach to three feet and
knocked in the birdie putt.
"I felt like I won the tournament, and I just got through
the first round," a laughing Day told reporters after his late
escape on a sun-splashed afternoon in the Arizona desert.
"Man, it was just so up-and-down. I did kind of scrape
through, but I'm glad I stuck in there and didn't give up.
"I've been working on a lot of things mentally, with my new
mental coach ... I felt like I was very committed to each shot,
which was nice. And I didn't want to give up at all."
Day, who reached the third round last year on his debut at
the elite World Golf Championships event, made a slow start
against Cabrera-Bello, double-bogeying the third and bogeying
the fifth.
"I gave him a few shots on the first nine," said the
Australian. "He was three up pretty quick on me. I just kept on
hanging around, kept on hanging around.
"I wasn't hitting the greatest iron shots into the green but
I was driving it really nicely today. He just missed a couple of
six-footers on 16 and 17 and I had a nice shot into 18.
"And on the 19th hole, I feel like I nearly holed it, I
don't know how close it came," Day said of his laser-like
approach. "But I hit a great shot into that hole."
Day will face fellow Australian John Senden in Thursday's
second round.
"I think the last time I played with John was at the Tour
Championship last year," he said. "He's a very good ball striker
and he can putt, when he's on. It's going to be a very tough
match tomorrow."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)