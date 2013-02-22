MARANA, Arizona Feb 22 Long-hitting Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts upset Justin Rose 4&2 to become the first player to book his place in the third round of the snow-delayed WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship on Friday.

Colsaerts, who lost in the opening round last year on his debut at the World Golf Championships (WGC) event, took control with three birdies in the first eight holes before sealing victory with a par at the short 16th, where Rose bogeyed.

Though British world number six Rose fought back to one down with a birdie at the ninth and an eagle at the par-five 11th, he faltered with a bogey at the 12th.

Colsaerts got back to 3up with a birdie at the 14th, where he struck a brilliant approach to two feet, and effectively closed the door on Rose when both players birdied the driveable 15th.

Nicknamed the 'Belgian Bomber' because of his power hitting, Colsaerts will next face either American Matt Kuchar or Spaniard Sergio Garcia. Kuchar was 1up on Garcia after 14 holes.

In other second-round matches, 2010 champion Ian Poulter of Britain was 2up on American Bo Van Pelt after 13 holes while South African Tim Clark was 2up on Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, after 13.

British world number three Luke Donald, the 2011 winner here, was in early trouble against American Scott Piercy, trailing four down after seven holes.

Swede Fredrik Jacobson was 3up on Australia's Marcus Fraser after eight holes, Masters champion Bubba Watson was 1up on fellow American Jim Furyk after 12 and Germany's Martin Kaymer was 2up on Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello after 10.

Earlier on Friday, Swede Carl Pettersson and Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano both advanced when the last two matches in a marathon first round were finally completed.

Pettersson scraped past American Rickie Fowler after 19 holes and Spaniard Fernandez-Castano beat Italy's Francesco Molinari 2up.

Based on the seedings, there were 15 upsets in the 32 first-round matches which took just over 50 hours to finish after driving snow led to play being suspended on Wednesday after only three-and-a-half hours of action.

A total of four inches of snow had fallen by Thursday morning but the second round looked certain to be completed on Friday, with the third round and quarter-finals both set for Saturday in a bid to get the tournament back on track. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)