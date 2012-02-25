By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 25
became the first player to reach the WGC-Accenture Match Play
Championship semi-finals with a crushing 6&5 victory over fellow
American Matt Kuchar on Saturday.
Competing in the quarter-finals of the event for the first
time, Mahan birdied four of his last six holes at Dove
Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club to end the match at the
par-five 13th.
Soon after, American Mark Wilson rolled in an eight-foot
birdie putt at the par-four 15th to wrap up a 4&3 win over Swede
Peter Hanson and book his place in the last four against Mahan.
In the other quarter-finals, Northern Ireland's world number
two Rory McIlroy was one up on South Korean Bae Sang-moon after
eight holes and third-ranked Lee Westwood was one up on fellow
Briton Martin Laird after seven.
On another blazing day of sunshine in the Arizona desert,
Mahan benefited from a series of errors by Kuchar, who dumped
his tee shot into water at the par-three third and three-putted
for bogeys at the fifth and seventh, to go four up.
Mahan then rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-four
ninth to reach the turn five up.
Kuchar also bogeyed the par-four 10th after overshooting the
green with his approach to trail by six before the match ended
three holes later.
"It really came down to putting," a subdued Kuchar, the
world number 14, told reporters. "I think if I had putted well,
I was in the match."
In the top match, Hanson bogeyed the opening hole to trail
for the first time this week but he struck a superb approach to
three feet for a birdie at the par-four ninth to reach the turn
all square.
However, the Swede began to unravel as he bogeyed the 10th
and 11th to go two down.
Rock-steady Wilson won the par-five 13th with a birdie after
deftly chipping from just short of the green to three feet and
the 14th, where Hanson bogeyed, to go four up.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)