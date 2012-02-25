MARANA, Arizona Feb 25 Hunter Mahan became the first player to reach the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship semi-finals with a crushing 6&5 victory over fellow American Matt Kuchar on Saturday.

Competing in the quarter-finals of the event for the first time, Mahan birdied four of his last six holes at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club to end the match at the par-five 13th.

Soon after, American Mark Wilson rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 15th to wrap up a 4&3 win over Swede Peter Hanson and book his place in the last four against Mahan.

In the other quarter-finals, Northern Ireland's world number two Rory McIlroy was one up on South Korean Bae Sang-moon after eight holes and third-ranked Lee Westwood was one up on fellow Briton Martin Laird after seven.

On another blazing day of sunshine in the Arizona desert, Mahan benefited from a series of errors by Kuchar, who dumped his tee shot into water at the par-three third and three-putted for bogeys at the fifth and seventh, to go four up.

Mahan then rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-four ninth to reach the turn five up.

Kuchar also bogeyed the par-four 10th after overshooting the green with his approach to trail by six before the match ended three holes later.

"It really came down to putting," a subdued Kuchar, the world number 14, told reporters. "I think if I had putted well, I was in the match."

In the top match, Hanson bogeyed the opening hole to trail for the first time this week but he struck a superb approach to three feet for a birdie at the par-four ninth to reach the turn all square.

However, the Swede began to unravel as he bogeyed the 10th and 11th to go two down.

Rock-steady Wilson won the par-five 13th with a birdie after deftly chipping from just short of the green to three feet and the 14th, where Hanson bogeyed, to go four up. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)