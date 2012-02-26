By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona
Feb 25
Mahan clinched his fourth PGA Tour title with a 2&1 victory over
world number two Rory McIlroy in Sunday's final of the
WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.
With McIlroy initially failing to replicate the stunning
form he produced earlier in the day on the way to a 3&1
semi-final win over third-ranked Briton Lee Westwood, Mahan took
advantage with a seven-birdie display.
The 29-year-old never trailed after going ahead at the
par-three sixth, and he fended off a McIlroy fightback after the
turn before ending the match with a comfortable two-putt par on
the 17th green.
Mahan, ranked 22nd in the world, added a second World Golf
Championships (WGC) title to his career resume, having
previously won the 2010 Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, like Mahan appearing in his first
Match Play final, would have replaced Britain's Luke Donald as
world number one when the rankings are issued on Monday had he
claimed his first WGC crown.
