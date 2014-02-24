Feb 23 Jason Day fended off a stunning fightback by Frenchman Victor Dubuisson to clinch the biggest title of his career with a one-up victory after 23 holes in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship final in Marana, Arizona on Sunday.

A commanding three up lead after 12 holes on an afternoon of light breezes at Dove Mountain, Australian Day was caught by the Frenchman who recorded clutch birdies at the 13th and 17th, followed by an amazing par from a greenside bunker at the 18th.

Dubuisson then conjured two miraculous up-and-downs from desert scrub at the 19th and 20th holes to keep the match alive before Day sealed the win by sinking a four-footer for birdie at the 23rd, the driveable par-four 15th.

It was Day's second triumph on the PGA Tour and his first success in one of the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) events which bring together the game's leading players. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)