* Mahan crushes Yang 5&3
* Johnson thumps Molinari 7&5
* Woods one down to Watney after 16 holes
(Updates with later matches)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona, Feb 23 While Tiger Woods
was toiling in his match, fellow Americans Hunter Mahan and
Dustin Johnson eased into the third round of the WGC-Accenture
Match Play Championship with commanding victories on Thursday.
Mahan became the first player to advance, crushing South
Korean Yang Yong-eun 5&3, and Johnson followed with a 7&5
demolition of Italy's Francesco Molinari at Dove Mountain's
Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Three-times champion Woods, however, was one down to fellow
American Nick Watney after 16 holes in his bid for a first PGA
Tour victory in over two years.
British world number three Lee Westwood reached the third
round for the first time in 12 appearances at the event, beating
Swede Robert Karlsson 3&2, and fourth-ranked German Martin
Kaymer edged past American David Toms two up.
In blazing desert sunshine, Mahan birdied six of the first
eight holes to go four up on Yang and recovered from bogeys at
the ninth and 10th to seal the win on the 15th green.
"I was playing as well as I could, hitting fairways and
greens, giving myself good looks," Mahan told reporters after
carding seven birdies and three bogeys.
"If you hit it good around here where these pins are and you
get on the right level, you are going to have some putts, you
are going to be able to make some putts. Today I was able to do
that."
Johnson, who needed 20 holes to scrape past compatriot Jim
Furyk in the opening round, never let up after seizing control
against Molinari with four birdies in the first eight holes.
The match ended at the par-five 13th where the Italian
parred and the big-hitting Johnson was just 10 feet from the
hole in two shots.
CARRYING MOMENTUM
"That momentum (from Wednesday) kind of carried over to
today," Johnson said. "I got off to a good start and just played
really solidly today."
American Steve Stricker, champion in 2001 when the event was
held in Australia, won a tight encounter with South African
Louis Oosthuizen one up after sinking a 20-foot birdie putt at
the par-four 18th.
John Senden, who putted well on Dove Mountain's tricky
greens, upset fellow Australian Jason Day, the world number
seven, 6&5.
"I had the pressure on him early," said Senden, who birdied
two of the first four holes to go two up. "Then from there I
wanted to keep focused and keep the quality of shots going on.
"And then I did that. And he sort of made the mistakes to
force the match to go further and further my way."
In other matches, Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South
Africa lost to South Korea's Bae Sang-moon one-down and
second-ranked Northern Irishman Rory Mcllroy was three up on
Dane Anders Hansen after 14 holes.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)