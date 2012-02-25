* McIlroy beats Bae 3&2 to reach last four
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona, Feb 25 Rory McIlroy and
Lee Westwood set up a mouth-watering duel in the last four of
the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship when they each
completed comfortable victories in Saturday's quarter-finals.
Northern Ireland's world number two McIlroy never trailed
before beating South Korean Bae Sang-moon 3&2 while third-ranked
Westwood won 4&2 against fellow Briton Martin Laird at Dove
Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Either McIlroy or Westwood can depose Luke Donald as world
number one by winning Sunday's final, adding extra spice to
their semi-final encounter on Sunday morning.
"This is why we practise, this is why we work so hard,"
McIlroy told reporters after reaching his first Match Play
semi-final in four appearances. "You want to try to beat the
best.
"I'll really enjoy out there tomorrow morning battling away
and obviously trying to beat Lee. It's the match that most
people wanted and definitely the match that I wanted."
Earlier on Saturday, Hunter Mahan crushed fellow American
Matt Kuchar 6&5 in their quarter-final and will meet compatriot
Mark Wilson, a 4&3 winner over Swede Peter Hanson.
McIlroy, at 22 aiming to become the youngest ever Match Play
champion, piled up six birdies to keep continual pressure on
Bae, who had ousted 2010 winner Ian Poulter and Masters champion
Charl Schwartzel in earlier rounds.
"I don't think Moon had his best with him today," McIlroy
said after a breezy, sun-splashed day at Dove Mountain. "I felt
like I played pretty well. I played solid golf and did what I
had to do. I'm just very happy to be through."
Westwood, who had never reached the third round in his 11
previous appearances at the event, was delighted to be in
contention for one of the game's biggest titles.
"My priorities this year were to win major championships and
World Golf Championships because I haven't ever won any," the
38-year-old Englishman said.
"You want to win the big tournaments where the best players
are playing, and I've given myself a great chance early in the
year to do that."
NEVER TRAILED
Westwood, who had never trailed in his previous three
matches this week, was one down after five holes before winning
four of the next five to take control.
"I played solidly," said the Briton, a winner of 21 events
on the European Tour and long established as one of the game's
best players. "I didn't make a bogey.
"Martin gave me (conceded) a couple of birdies and I made
three others. Five under par is solid golf."
Mahan became the first player to reach the last four, making
four birdies in six holes to end his match against an
error-prone Kuchar at the par-five 13th.
"Today the course is playing tougher, I didn't make as many
birdies," Mahan said after recording the largest margin of
victory in the quarter-finals.
"Matt didn't play as well as he can or usually does. It made
it easier to win a few holes with par. I played solid, didn't
make any bogeys ... and I kept the pressure on him."
In the top match, Hanson bogeyed the opening hole to trail
for the first time this week and though he got back to all
square by the turn he began to unravel as he bogeyed 10 and 11.
Rock-steady Wilson won the par-five 13th with a birdie,
after deftly chipping from just short of the green to three
feet, and the 14th, where Hanson bogeyed, to go four up.
"It was nice to hole about a 10-footer to win the match on
15 after he was in with birdie," Wilson said after reaching the
semi-finals for the first time.
