By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 25 With the chance to
become world number one for the first time, Rory McIlroy is on
his guard about a possible emotional letdown should he win his
much anticipated semi-final on Sunday against Lee Westwood.
World number two McIlroy will take on third-ranked Westwood
in the last four of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in
the morning at Dove Mountain where the winner will then contest
the 18-hole final on Sunday afternoon.
Should either Northern Irishman McIlroy or Englishman
Westwood go on to claim a maiden World Golf Championships (WGC)
title, Luke Donald would be deposed as the game's top-ranked
player.
"That will be the tough task because both of us have to get
past each other, for Lee to get back to number one and me to get
there for the first time," McIlroy told reporters after winning
his quarter-final 3&2 against South Korean Bae Sang-moon.
"You have to put your all into that (semi-final) and then
whoever wins tomorrow morning, you have to get yourself back up
again to go back out tomorrow afternoon and win the whole
thing."
Should the 22-year-old McIlroy clinch the title on Sunday,
he would shatter Tiger Woods' record as the event's youngest
winner, the American having triumphed in 2003 at the age of 27.
He would also become the second-youngest player, behind
Woods, to reach the top of the world rankings.
However McIlroy knows he faces a tough challenge on Sunday
against Westwood, a 21-times winner on the European Tour who
deposed Woods as world number one in November 2010.
"The way Lee plays, you know he's going to hit fairways,
he's going to hit greens and he's going to put you under
pressure the whole day," the Northern Irishman said.
"He's not going to take his foot off the pedal. He's not
going to give you any holes, so you have to play the exact same
way. And I think tomorrow it'll just come down to who holes the
most putts."
SCINTILLATING STYLE
While McIlroy won his first major title in scintillating
style at last year's U.S. Open, the fact that he has not yet
risen to the top of the games rankings may weigh on him on
Sunday, according to Westwood.
"I've been at number one a couple of times so it would be a
different way of thinking to me compared to Rory who hasn't been
number one," Westwood said after beating fellow Briton Martin
Laird 4&2.
"He may be thinking about it, but my main goal is to play
well, or play as well as I've been playing, tomorrow morning and
try to win that match.
"One of us will have a chance to get to the final and win
the tournament. That's my main priority."
By advancing into the last four at Dove Mountain, Westwood
becomes the fourth Englishman to reach that stage at the event
in as many years, following Luke Donald (2011), Ian Poulter
(2010) and Paul Casey (2010 and 2009).
Uppermost in his mind is the chance to claim his first crown
in a WGC event, which bring together the world's best players
are just one rung down from the majors.
"My priorities this year were to win major championships and
World Golf Championships because I haven't ever won any," the
38-year-old Englishman said.
"You want to win the big tournaments where the best players
are playing, and I've given myself a great chance early in the
year to do that."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)