MARANA, Arizona Feb 26 For Rory McIlroy, his much anticipated duel with Lee Westwood in the last four of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship on Sunday ultimately cost him the chance of making a fast start to the final.

Soon after beating world number three Westwood 3&1 in a pulsating semi-final that lived up to expectations, the Northern Irishman set off in the title match against Hunter Mahan at Dove Mountain.

With his energy sapped, world number two McIlroy began erratically to go four down after 10 holes and, despite regaining his sharpness after the turn, ended up losing 2&1 to American Mahan.

"I was so up for that (semi-final) match this morning," the 22-year-old McIlroy told reporters after appearing in his first Match Play final. "It was so great to get through.

"But I said it in here (the media centre) last night that the difficult thing would be to get myself up again for this afternoon.

"I tried to do the best I could and just got off to a slow start, which was disappointing. But I felt like I played some good golf on the back nine."

McIlroy, who won his first major title by an astonishing eight shots at last year's U.S. Open, is not as close to Westwood as he was when both players were handled by the same management company.

The Northern Irishman decided to leave International Sports Management in October to join rival company Horizon, and relations between the two golfers have, on occasion, been frosty since.

FURTHER SPICE

Adding further spice to their showdown was the knowledge that whichever player advanced would take over as world number one from fellow Briton Luke Donald on Monday - if they won the final.

"This is no disrespect to the other two guys in the other semi-finals, Hunter and Mark (Wilson) but to me it was almost like my final in a way," McIlroy said.

"That was the one I wanted all week and I got it. And that's what I got myself up for. I knew I needed to play really well to beat him. I knew I needed my best golf out there this morning to get through."

Asked whether his defeat by Mahan had strengthened his resolve to become world number one, McIlroy replied: "I've got two events coming up, the Honda (Classic) and Doral, and I just want to keep putting good results up on the board, try to get a few wins.

"And if I can do that then ultimately getting to the top of the world rankings is hopefully inevitable, if I keep playing golf the way I am at the minute.

"For the time being, I think I can just put it out of my head somewhat and just try and focus on winning golf tournaments."

Overall, McIlroy said he could reflect on a positive week at Dove Mountain, which ended with him recording one eagle and three birdies in his last seven holes against Westwood.

"I got through a couple of matches early on the week, which could have gone either way," he added. "I dug in there and I was able to find some good golf when I needed to. So that was a positive.

"It's a good result. Not what I was looking for but I can look back on this week and take many positives out of it." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)