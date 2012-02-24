Golf-Johnson takes Riviera lead, closes in on top world ranking
Feb 18 Long-hitting Dustin Johnson closed in on the world number one ranking when he took the second-round lead at the weather-plagued Genesis Open on Saturday.
(Refiles fixing headline)
Feb 23 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship second round results from Marana, Arizona on Thursday. Peter Hanson (Sweden) beat Ernie Els (South Africa) 5 & 4 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 2 & 1 Mark Wilson (U.S.) beat Robert Rock (Britain) 3 & 2 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) 7 & 5 Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat David Toms (U.S.) 2 & 0 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 3 & 2 Steve Stricker (U.S.) beat Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) by 1 hole Hunter Mahan (U.S.) beat Y.E. Yang (South Korea) 5 & 3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Anders Hansen (Denmark) 3 & 2 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 2 & 1 John Senden (Australia) beat Jason Day (Australia) 6 & 5 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) by 1 hole Lee Westwood (Britain) beat Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 3 & 2 Nick Watney (U.S.) beat Tiger Woods (U.S.) by 1 hole Martin Laird (Britain) beat Matteo Manassero (Italy) 2 & 1 Paul Lawrie (Britain) beat Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) by 1 hole (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more golf stories
Feb 18 Long-hitting Dustin Johnson closed in on the world number one ranking when he took the second-round lead at the weather-plagued Genesis Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Saturday in Perth -17 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 68 -12 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 68 67 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 68 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 71 66 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 69 Austin Connelly (Canada) 69 69 66 -11 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 70 David Bransdon (
SYDNEY, Feb 18 Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.