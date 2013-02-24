MARANA, Arizona Feb 24 American Matt Kuchar booked his place in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship final with a commanding 4&3 win against Australian Jason Day in the last four at Dove Mountain on Sunday.

On a bitterly cold and windy morning in Arizona's high desert, Kuchar sealed victory by sinking a five-foot birdie putt at the driveable par-four 15th where Day missed his attempt from 22 feet.

Kuchar will meet either defending champion Hunter Mahan or 2010 winner Ian Poulter in the title match at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club later on Sunday.

American Mahan was 3up on Briton Poulter after 13 holes. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)