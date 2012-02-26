By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 26 Rory McIlroy
booked his place in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
final after coming from three down to beat Lee Westwood 3&1 with
a scintillating seven-birdie display on Sunday.
The Northern Irish world number two sealed victory on the
17th green, where Westwood missed an eight-foot par putt. He
will face American Hunter Mahan in the title match later on
Sunday at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Mahan never trailed on his way to a 2&1 victory over
compatriot Mark Wilson and, like McIlroy, he will appear in the
Match Play final for the first time.
Should McIlroy go on to clinch his first World Golf
Championships title, he would depose Britain's Luke Donald as
world number one when the rankings are issued on Monday.
Sunday's semi-final between McIlroy and world number three
Westwood had been hugely anticipated, and it lived up to
expectations with stunning twists and turns along with
top-quality golf.
Westwood made a sizzling start on a cool clear morning in
the Arizona desert, two birdies in the first four holes helping
him go three up on McIlroy.
However the Englishman bogeyed the par-four fifth, after
missing a downhill putt from 10 feet, and McIlroy seized control
with three birdies in the next four holes.
The mop-haired Northern Irishman drained a 30-footer at the
par-three sixth, a 15-footer at the par-five eighth and an
eight-footer at the ninth to reach the turn one up.
MCILROY CELEBRATION
McIlroy then drained a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-three
12th, pumping his right fist in celebration, to go two up on his
opponent.
An errant drive by Westwood at the par-five 13th ended up in
the collar of a woman's shirt and McIlroy, who reached the green
in two, two-putted for birdie there to go three up.
Westwood immediately responded with a stunning eagle at the
driveable par-four 15th where he sank an 18-foot putt to trim
McIlroy's advantage.
In the first match out, Mahan birdied the second and fourth
holes to go two up before Wilson clawed back by sinking an
18-foot birdie putt at the fifth.
Wilson bogeyed the seventh after missing the green with his
approach and the duo recorded matching birdies at the 10th and
11th for Mahan to stay two up until he bogeyed the 12th.
Mahan tightened his grip by sinking a seven-foot birdie putt
at the driveable par-four 15th, where Wilson needed three shots
to reach the green, to go two up.
The match ended when both players parred the 17th, Wilson
reaching that hole for the first time this week in five
encounters.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)