MARANA, Arizona Feb 20 Play was suspended at 11.07 local (1807 GMT) because of driving rain and snow in the opening round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship on Wednesday.

Just over three-and-a-half hours of golf was possible on a bitterly cold and breezy morning at Dove Mountain before officials halted the action at the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event as ice began to form on the greens.

Rain, wind and the chance of further snow showers have been forecast for the rest of the day in Arizona's high desert.

In the early matches, Australian Jason Day was in full command against American Zach Johnson, four birdies in the first eight holes helping him go 6up after 10.

American Bo Van Pelt was 5up on Australian John Senden after 12 holes, defending champion Hunter Mahan was 4up on Italy's Matteo Manassero after nine and American Matt Kuchar was 3up on Japan's Hiroyuki Fujita after 14.

Northern Ireland's world number one Rory McIlroy, beaten by Mahan 2&1 in last year's final, and three-times champion Tiger Woods were among those yet to start their first-round matches.

McIlroy has been drawn to play Irishman Shane Lowry in the opening round while Woods will face fellow American Charles Howell III. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)