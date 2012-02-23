By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona Feb 22 Lee Westwood had
good reason to smile after easing into the second round of the
WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship with a 3&1 victory over
Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts on Wednesday.
The British world number three has never gone beyond the
second round in 11 previous appearances at the elite World Golf
Championships event but his early form at Dove Mountain suggests
that barren run could end this week.
"I played really well," Westwood told reporters after
recording six birdies in a flawless display in the Arizona
desert. "I didn't give a hole away, didn't make a bogey. It was
a good, honest, solid match. We both played well.
"It's like a sprint here. You have got to come out fast and
try to make as many birdies as possible to get up as quickly as
possible so you have got momentum."
The accurate-hitting Englishman certainly did that, making
two birdies in the first three holes to go two up and he never
trailed before sealing the win on the 17th green.
Westwood, who has fallen in the opening round four times,
was especially pleased with his short game on the challenging,
heavily contoured greens at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf
Club.
"There were some tricky chips around here because there are
a lot of different sections on the green," the former world
number one said.
"I was really pleased with that and I had worked on that a
little bit last week. I made a few putts, a couple of 15-footers
when I needed to. So it was tidy."
Westwood faces a difficult opponent in the second round,
Robert Karlsson who hammered fellow Swede Fredrick Jacobson 6&5
on Wednesday.
"He's got a good game. He flights the ball high, which is
perfect for altitude golf," the Englishman said. "He seems like
he's good in the desert, so it will be a tough match, as they
all are going to be this week.
"I played, in theory, what should be my easiest game today
against one of the lower-ranked players and I had to shoot six
under par to win."
Asked whether he was at all bothered by his failure to reach
the third round in the past, Westwood replied: "I'm not too
worried about that. I have had my best ever performance in this
tournament today, so that's all positive."
