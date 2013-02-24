Feb 24 Winners of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship since the inaugural edition in 1999 following the 2&1 victory by Matt Kuchar over fellow American Hunter Mahan in Sunday's final in Marana, Arizona (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Matt Kuchar, Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2012 Hunter Mahan, Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2011 Luke Donald (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2010 Ian Poulter (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2009 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2008 Tiger Woods, Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2007 Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2006 Ogilvy, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2005 David Toms, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2004 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2003 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2002 Kevin Sutherland, La Costa Resort and Spa, California
2001 Steve Stricker, The Metropolitan Club, Victoria, Australia
2000 Darren Clarke (Britain), La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
1999 Jeff Maggert, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)