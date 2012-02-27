CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Feb 26 Winners of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship since 1999 following the 2&1 victory by American Hunter Mahan over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in Sunday's final in Marana, Arizona (U.S. unless stated):
2012 Hunter Mahan, Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2011 Luke Donald (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2010 Ian Poulter (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2009 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2008 Tiger Woods, Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2007 Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona
2006 Ogilvy, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2005 David Toms, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2004 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2003 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
2002 Kevin Sutherland, La Costa Resort and Spa, California
2001 Steve Stricker, The Metropolitan Club, Victoria, Australia
2000 Darren Clarke (Britain), La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
1999 Jeff Maggert, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)