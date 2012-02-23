By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 23 Tiger Woods' bid
for a first PGA Tour victory in over two years ended prematurely
on Thursday when he lost one-down to fellow American Nick Watney
at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.
The former world number one struggled with his putting on
the heavily contoured greens at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton
Golf Club and never got back on level terms after going one down
at the 10th.
Though Woods won the par-three 16th after his opponent's tee
shot sailed over the grandstand at the back of the green to trim
the deficit from two-down, he missed a six-foot birdie putt at
the 18th to keep the second-round match alive.
A three-times winner of the event, Woods had scraped through
his opening match on Wednesday one up against Spaniard Gonzalo
Fernandez-Castano.
The 14-times major chamnpion has not triumphed on the PGA
Tour since the 2009 BMW Championship.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)