KAPALUA, Hawaii Jan 11 First-timers often struggle to cope with the shifting winds and challenging greens at Kapalua but Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has, so far, thrived at the venue on his debut at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

Charmed by the spectacular views of the Pacific and nearby island of Molokai from the hilly Plantation Course, the 22-year-old has strung together rounds of three-under-par 70, 66 and 66 to hold a share of the third-round lead.

Matsuyama piled up eight birdies and a sole bogey with a near-flawless display of golf as he posted a 17-under total of 202 in the winners-only event to end a gorgeous day of dazzling sunshine level with American Jimmy Walker (67).

"I like the views and so I like the course," a beaming Matsuyama told reporters, speaking through an interpreter. "I haven't played a golf course that has so much undulation, up and downs and where the views are so beautiful."

Asked if he was at all taken aback to be holding a share of the lead at an event where first-timers often struggle, he replied: "I'm not that surprised.

"Obviously this is my first time here, so I don't know if the wind this week has been hard or it's been light wind. I'm not sure. But if the wind can stay like this, I think I'll be okay tomorrow."

Matsuyama, who booked his place in the elite field of 34 with his victory at last year's Memorial Tournament, is bidding to become the first debutant to triumph at the Kapalua Resort since Sweden's Daniel Chopra in 2008.

He has high hopes that he can draw upon his experience at last year's Crowne Plaza Invitational where he shared the lead after 54 holes before finishing up in a tie for 10th.

"I think I'm playing better golf now than I was back then," said Matsuyama, who was born in Ehime and has already won six times on the Japan Golf Tour. "Back then, you know, if I made a bogey, I think I let it affect me.

"But I think I'm a little bit more relaxed now, and so I'm looking forward to tomorrow. After winning the Memorial, I gained some confidence, and I thought that would translate into playing better after that.

"And so now I'm here. I have a chance," added Matsuyama, who became the fourth Japanese player ever to claim a PGA Tour title with his Memorial success." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)