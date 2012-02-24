Feb 23 Mayakoba Golf Classic first round scores at the par-71 course in Mexico on Thursday. 66 Will Claxton (U.S.) 66 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67

Greg Owen (Britain) 67

Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 67

John Huh (U.S.) 67

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67

Mark Anderson (U.S.) 67

Matt Every (U.S.) 67 68 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68

Josh Teater (U.S.) 68

Dicky Pride (U.S.) 68

Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 68

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 68

David Hearn (Canada) 68

Michael Allen (U.S.) 68

Kang Sung-hoon (South Korea) 68 69 Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 69

Stephen Ames (Canada) 69

Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 69

Robert Allenby (Australia) 69

Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69

Colt Knost (U.S.) 69

Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69

Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69

William McGirt (U.S.) 69

Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 69

Edward Loar (U.S.) 69 70 Rich Beem (U.S.) 70

Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70

Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 70

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 70

Stephen Gangluff (U.S.) 70

Richard Johnson (Sweden) 70

Tim Herron (U.S.) 70

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 70

Tom Lehman (U.S.) 70 71 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71

John Merrick (U.S.) 71

Gavin Coles (Australia) 71

Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 71

Skip Kendall (U.S.) 71

Craig Barlow (U.S.) 71

Erik Compton (U.S.) 71

Jon McLean (U.S.) 71

Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71

Brian Harman (U.S.) 71

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mexico) 71

Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 71

Steve Flesch (U.S.) 71 72 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72

Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72

J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 72

Troy Kelly (U.S.) 72

Marco Dawson (U.S.) 72

Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 72

Brian Gay (U.S.) 72

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 72

Esteban Toledo (Mexico) 72

Russell Surber (U.S.) 72 73 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 73

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 73

Fred Funk (U.S.) 73

Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 73

Joe Durant (U.S.) 73

Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73

Kent Jones (U.S.) 73

Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 73

Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73

Robert Damron (U.S.) 73

Nathan Green (Australia) 73

Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 73

Kirk Triplett (U.S.) 73

Chris Riley (U.S.) 73

Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 73

Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 73

John Peterson (U.S.) 73

Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73

Gary Christian (Britain) 73 74 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 74

Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 74

Matt Jones (Australia) 74

Peter Lonard (Australia) 74

Scott McCarron (U.S.) 74

Lee Janzen (U.S.) 74

Steven Bowditch (Australia) 74

John Cook (U.S.) 74

Russell Knox (Britain) 74

Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 74 75 J.P. Hayes (U.S.) 75

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 75

Armando Favela (Mexico) 75

Roberto Castro (U.S.) 75

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 75

Robert Gamez (U.S.) 75

Boo Weekley (U.S.) 75

Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 75

Jason Gore (U.S.) 75

Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 75

Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 75 76 Mark Hensby (Australia) 76

Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 76

Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 76

Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 76

Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 76

Scott Brown (U.S.) 76 77 Richard Lee (U.S.) 77

David Duval (U.S.) 77

Woody Austin (U.S.) 77

Martin Flores (U.S.) 77

Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 77

Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 77

Alejandro Munoz (Mexico) 77 78 Brian Bateman (U.S.) 78

David Hutsell (U.S.) 78

Oscar Serna (Mexico) 78

Chad Collins (U.S.) 78

Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 78 79 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 79

Jose Trauwitz (Mexico) 79

Greg Norman (Australia) 79

Mike Weir (Canada) 79

Kevin Tway (U.S.) 79 80 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 80 81 Zack Miller (U.S.) 81 82 Matt McQuillan (Canada) 82 83 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 83 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

