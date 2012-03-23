ORLANDO, Florida, March 23 Graeme McDowell's stellar 63 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday suggested the Northern Irishman has put aside his disappointing 2011 season and is finding his form in time for next month's Masters.

The 2010 U.S. Open champion shot a horrible first round of 80 at Bay Hill a year ago and two weeks later missed the cut at Augusta National, a fate that also befell him at that year's British Open and PGA Championship.

McDowell looked close to his best on Friday but his flawless round, which included seven birdies and one eagle, also prompted him to reflect on his dreadful effort here 12 months ago.

"It was probably this week last year that I kind of hit the panic button to be honest with you. I realised that something was wrong with me," McDowell told reporters. "I realised that something was wrong with the way I was preparing and the way I was thinking."

Having won his first major, McDowell struggled to cope with the increased demands placed on him like shooting a PGA Tour commercial and countless interview requests that ultimately got in the way of his preparation.

"It was just a head space I was in. I really wasn't thinking -- golf was kind of slipping down the priority list. The rest of the stuff that I was trying to take care of was getting in the way. The panic button got pressed and it took four or five months to get over that," said McDowell.

"The difference is this year I've paced myself coming into a week like this. I'm playing the next three weeks now and I'm mentally and physically fresher than I've been for a long time."

McDowell was without a win of any kind last season as he struggled to recapture the combination of composure and skill that had sent him rocketing up the world rankings.

"I wish you could bottle up the way you feel when golf is easy, because when golf is difficult, it's very difficult. I guess I learned a lot of lessons from my 2011 season," he said.

It was not just the need to satisfy sponsors and the media though that McDowell says affected his preparation and his game.

"Your expectation levels crank up and your patience levels crank down, and you have to balance those out," he said. "I didn't accept my mistakes last year. I didn't accept hitting bad shots.

"It's all in the old six inches between the ears. Never truer a word spoken; it's a game played in the head for sure." (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)