March 6 World number one Rory McIlroy earned himself a likely fine by the PGA Tour after losing his cool and hurling a club into a water hazard during the second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Friday.

Having pulled his second shot at the par-five eighth into a pond framing the left side of the hole, the Northern Irishman immediately threw his three-iron boomerang-style into the water.

A frustrated McIlroy ended up with a bogey there after taking a penalty drop, hitting his fourth shot on to the green and two-putting for a six.

At that point, he was level par for the day and one over for the tournament on the challenging Blue Monster course at the Trump National Doral Resort in Miami.

McIlroy, who was left with just 13 clubs to complete the second round, is almost certain to be penalised for his public demonstration of anger, though the PGA Tour has a policy of never announcing details of fines. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)