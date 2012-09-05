Sept 5 Players often talk about the rare luxury
of being "in the zone" and Rory McIlroy readily admits his good
fortune in having twice occupied that territory on his way to
victory in two of golf's biggest events.
The Northern Irishman clinched his first major title by a
staggering eight shots in last year's U.S. Open at Congressional
and then replicated that winning margin as he stormed across the
finish line in last month's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
"You can call it a trance or you can call it getting in the
zone. For me, you're just very confident," world number one
McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday while preparing for this
week's BMW Championship.
"You've got total self-belief. You're hitting it at your
target, you're hitting it close to the pins. You're seeing every
putt go in.
"I've been able to do that a couple of times. Fortunately
those couple of times have been in major championships and I've
ended up winning them by quite a margin. Hopefully I continue to
do that."
Asked how he coped mentally with being in the zone, McIlroy
replied: "The most important thing when that does happen (is)
you have to realize it's happening and just get out of your own
way, just play one shot at a time.
"All aspects of your game are fully on. Sometimes all
aspects of your game are fully on but you get in your own way
and you start to thinking about it too much and you start to
talk yourself out of it.
"When you're mentally in a great place, you just go with it
and keep it going. But I don't care if I win by one like last
week or if I win by eight like at Kiawah or Congressional. As
long as your name goes on that trophy, that's all that matters."
FOURTH VICTORY
McIlroy will tee off in Thursday's opening round at Crooked
Stick Golf Club in pursuit of his fourth PGA Tour victory this
year, and what would be a third in just four starts.
"I'm excited. I feel like my game is in great shape," said
the 23-year-old who triumphed by one shot at the Deutsche Bank
Championship on Monday to take over at the top of the FedExCup
standings.
"I can't really rest or dwell on what I've done last week. I
want to come out here and try as best I can again and put myself
in the best possible position going to Atlanta."
This week's event is the third of four in the PGA Tour's
FedExCup playoffs and only 30 players will qualify for the Sept.
20-23 Tour Championship finale in Atlanta where the overall
points winner pockets a $10 million bonus.
McIlroy has been grouped with 14-times major champion Tiger
Woods, and also American Nick Watney, for the first two rounds
at Crooked Stick, a marquee pairing he regards as "good fun"
rather than a challenge.
"It definitely creates some more interest for the fans and
for golf in general," said McIlroy. "I don't see any challenge
in it.
"I think it's just good fun. It's good fun to be out there
and have such an atmosphere and such a buzz around a grouping
like that. It's just nice to be a part of."
