PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 11 World number
one Rory McIlroy was packing his bags for another early exit
from the Players Championship after a four-over-par 76 on Friday
left him facing a near-certain missed cut.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman missed the cut in his two
previous appearances at TPC Sawgrass and has never broken par in
a round at the challenging venue.
"It's unbelievable. I shoot 14-under last week and I feel
like I hit it just the same this week, and I'm going home," said
McIlroy, who lost in a playoff at Quail Hollow last week.
"But you know, I'm not getting down on myself about it. I
played well last week, and I've got a big part of the season
coming up and looking forward to that."
McIlroy, who started on the back nine, opened his round with
a birdie on the par-four ninth hole but five bogeys the rest of
the way highlighted his lack of comfort on a course that demands
precise golf.
He has a two-day total of 148 with the cut projected to fall
at even-par 144.
"Off the tee I find it pretty difficult around here. You
have really got to position your ball in the fairway and give
yourself a chance to get to some of these pins. I just didn't do
that over the last couple of days," said McIlroy.
McIlroy conceded that the design of the course made him play
in a way he would not normally do.
"A little bit, but I've played golf courses in the past that
forced me to do that as well and I've done well on those," said
McIlroy. "There is something about this place I just can't get
to grips with."
McIlroy skipped the tournament last year and prior to this
week's Player Championship - an event widely regarded as golf's
unofficial fifth major - he described that decision as not one
of his "brightest."
But he had hoped his 2011 U.S. Open triumph and rise to the
top of the world rankings would have helped him improve on his
past failures here.
"I've come back a much better player, I feel. A much more
consistent, experienced player," he said. "I felt like I would
come here and think my way around the golf course and just try
to play steady golf. I tried to do that and it just didn't
happen."
But despite his frustrations McIlroy said he was not going
to give up on the challenge of mastering the course.
"I am sure I will. I mean, hopefully, I'm coming back here
for another 20 years. If I don't figure it out on my 20th go,
there's something wrong," he joked.
"It's just a course that you have to figure out and it's
taken me a while. I'll come back next year, my fourth attempt,
and try to make it to the weekend."
