By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 11 Joint
leader Rory McIlroy faces a gruelling 27-hole test on the
longest course used for a major in Sunday's final day of the PGA
Championship but a shot at glory has him unconcerned by the
marathon that awaits.
Rain suspended third round play Saturday with McIlroy having
completed just nine holes and he will be back early on Sunday to
finish it before beginning his final round at Kiawah Island.
"It's nice going into the final day, well hopefully, if we
get it finished, in a great position," he said, reflecting some
of the fear that storms may return to the South Carolina coast.
"It being 27 holes, I definitely don't mind that. I don't
mind if it takes a while to get done. I am just in a great
position going into Sunday and that's all I can really ask for."
After making five birdies, blemished only by a bogey on the
par-four ninth, McIlroy knows he is in the kind of form that led
to his only major win, at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman followed his impressive
five-under 67 in the opening round with a 75 on Friday that was
considered a decent score given the swirling wind that wrecked
so many rounds.
On Saturday, though, McIlroy was back to his best, showing
the form that eluded him at three previous majors this season,
where his best finish was tie for 40th at the Masters.
Birdies on the opening two holes set the tone and it was
only the dark clouds and rumbling thunder that kept him from
what could have been an excellent score. He left the course with
a six-under total for the tournament.
"It was a great start, the start that I was looking to get
off to. I saw that a few guys early in the day got off to good
starts and I wanted to try to do that too," he said. "To be
four-under through nine is great position to be in."
Words players described Friday's weather conditions and
setup at the 7,676-yard Ocean Course included "brutal" and
"gruelling" but McIlroy survived and took advantage of better
scoring opportunities on Saturday.
"The conditions out there today were obviously a lot better
than they were on Friday and some of the pin positions were a
bit easier," said McIlroy.
"They moved the tees up a little bit, and the wind wasn't as
strong. So I think those three things combined is why you saw
the scores being a little bit better today."
Nonetheless, McIlroy did encounter a tangle with nature when
his tee shot at the par-four third got lodged in tree branch.
For a few comic minutes McIlroy and his caddy searched the
ground for a ball that television viewers could see was sitting
high above them.
"I'm just glad I didn't try to play that ball today from the
tree," said McIlroy, who injured his wrist when he struck the
roots of a tree during last year's PGA Championship at the
Atlanta Athletic Club.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)