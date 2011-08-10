By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Two months after
stunning the golfing world with a runaway victory at the U.S.
Open, Rory McIlroy takes aim this week for a second major title
in a tournament he believes is tailor-made for his game.
The Northern Irish world number four has been widely backed
as a 12-1 favourite for the PGA Championship at Atlanta
Athletic Club, and has tied for third in his previous two
appearances in the season's final major.
"This has been a good tournament for me the last couple of
years," a relaxed McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday while
preparing for Thursday's opening round.
"At Hazeltine (in 2009) I didn't really have a chance to
win; Yang (Yong-eun of South Korea) and Tiger (Woods) were a
little far ahead of the rest of the field.
"But I felt last year at Whistling Straits I had a very
good chance to win. It didn't quite work out my way, but it was
a great experience for me.
"I love how the PGA of America set the golf course up at
this event. I think it really suits my game and puts a premium
on ball-striking. I'm looking forward to get going."
McIlroy claimed his first major title by eight shots in
June at Congressional Country Club on a rain-softened course
ideally suited to his power game and high ball flight.
He feels very comfortable on the par-70 Atlanta Athletic
Club layout which, at 7,467 yards off the back tees, will test
even the game's longest hitters to the full.
'PHENOMENAL SHAPE'
"This golf course is in phenomenal condition, and the
fairways are probably the best I've ever seen," the 22-year-old
said. "The greens are fast and you can't really get the ball
above the hole. It'll be tricky from there.
"Most of all, it's a straightforward golf course.
Everything is out in front of you. You can make a few birdies
around the turn and then you've sort of just got to hang on for
dear life coming in."
Asked whether he felt he could replicate the dominant form
he delivered at Congressional in this week's championship,
McIlroy replied: "I'm not sure. I'm playing very well. I drove
the ball great last week. I'm hitting it nicely.
"I felt as if I got a really good practice round in
yesterday, got all the greens mapped out. As long as I can hole
a few putts this week, I feel as if I'm in with a good
chance."
McIlroy tied for sixth at last week's WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational, the first time he and his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald
felt all the hoopla, hype and relentless media commitments
following his U.S. Open victory had died down.
"We actually felt as if we were back to work, back to doing
what we were supposed to do," McIlroy said.
"It was a little bit of a whirlwind after what happened at
Congressional but it's nice to feel like you're back out there
and finally working hard again, focusing on trying to win golf
tournaments.
"I'm still trying to deal with things, but trying to get
used to a bit more attention. But it's a great position to be
in, and I'm here. I'm just excited about trying to win my
second major."
