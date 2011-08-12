JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 12 Rory McIlroy's bold bid to make up ground on the PGA Championship lead effectively stalled at the par-three 17th on Friday when he triple-bogeyed the hole after his tee shot ended up in water.

Playing with a bandaged right forearm after hurting his right wrist early in Thursday's opening round, the Northern Irishman was one under in the second round and in between clubs standing on the 17th tee.

He eventually decided on a six-iron but then fell victim to a sudden shift in the wind as he struck his ball before looking on in agony as it ended up in the pond guarding the front of the green.

"The wind was off the right so I was trying to hold it against the wind just to take a little bit of yardage off it," U.S. Open champion McIlroy told reporters after carding a three-over-par 73 for a three-over total of 143.

"I felt if I flushed it, it could have gone in the back trap (bunker). So just took a bit of yardage off it but it just got up in the air on me, and the wind affected it a little more than I wanted it to.

"If it was online with the pin, it probably would have pitched on the green, but it was a few yards left and it just didn't make it over the water."

After taking a penalty drop, McIlroy's third shot pitched close to the pin before spinning back 30 feet down the slope from where he three-putted for an ugly triple.

It proved to be a shuddering halt to his momentum as he recorded two bogeys and one birdie over his final 10 holes to languish 10 strokes off the early lead.

"It was tough to come back from that, especially after making such a good three on 16," said McIlroy, referring to his 45-foot birdie putt on the 16th green which left him six shots off the lead.

The 22-year-old had opened with a 70 at Atlanta Athletic Club, a remarkable performance which required him to play through pain and discomfort after he strained a tendon in his right wrist on the third hole.

WITHDRAWAL FEARS

He repeatedly received medical attention during the first round and, with television cameras focusing on his every move and flexing of the forearm, there were fears he may have to withdraw from the year's opening major.

"There were probably a couple of points where I thought it might have been better to walk in but I wanted to play through," McIlroy said. "I was under through 12 holes, so I thought I'll just try and see it off to the end of the round.

"If it wasn't a major, I probably would have stopped yesterday."

However, an MRI scan late on Thursday revealed there was no structural damage and McIlroy expects the strain to heal within a few weeks.

"When I woke up this morning, it was stiff but it wasn't as painful," the Northern Irish world number four said. "I hit a few shots on the range and it was fine. I felt as if I was okay to go out and play.

"I'm worried about it because I feel as if I can't play to the best of my abilities with it, but I'm not worried about it long term. It should take a few weeks just to heal."

McIlroy struggled on the slick, sun-baked greens on the Highland course on Friday, but said his wrist injury had not been a factor.

"I don't think so," he added after totaling 33 putts in the second round. "My speed has been off all week, especially the last couple of days.

"To be honest, I just don't feel that comfortable on these greens. I might do a bit of work this afternoon and try and figure something out."

(Editing by Simon Evans; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)