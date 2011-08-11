JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 11 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy suffered an early setback at the PGA Championship when he injured his right wrist during the first round at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The Northern Irishman, playing from the left rough on the par-four third, struck a tree root on his downswing and lost control of the club as he injured his lower arm and wrist area.

McIlroy continued to play, in clear discomfort and some pain, while applying an ice-pack as he walked down the fairways in a bid to reduce swelling.

On the fifth hole, he received attention from a member of the tournament medical staff before continuing with his round.

The 22-year-old entered the tournament as the bookmaker's favourite to win his second major of the year.

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)