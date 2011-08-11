* McIlroy injures wrist but battles on in opening round

By Simon Evans

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 11 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy played through pain to make an even-par 70 after suffering a wrist injury early in the first round of the PGA Championship.

With icepack, bandaging and plenty of attention from medical staff, the Northern Irishman ensured he remained in the frame after shooting four bogeys and four birdies.

Playing from the left rough on the par-four third, he struck a tree root on his downswing and lost control of the club as he injured his lower arm and wrist area.

It was clearly a risky shot to be playing and McIlroy said he wished he had opted for a safer stroke.

"It was dangerous. I thought if I could make contact with the ball and just let the club go, I might get away with it.

"In hindsight, it would have been better to chip out sideways, I still made five," he said of bogeying the par four hole.

"It was a shot that if I took it on and pulled it off it could have saved me a shot. But obviously I went through impact and held on to the club too long. I jarred my right wrist and right forearm and it was obviously very painful after that."

The 22-year-old was due to undergo an MRI scan on Thursday evening, although it was not likely that he had suffered any breakage.

CLEAR DISCOMFORT

McIlroy continued to play, in clear discomfort and some pain, while applying an ice-pack as he walked down the fairways in a bid to reduce swelling.

On the fifth hole, he received attention from a member of the tournament medical staff before continuing with his round and later he had strapping applied to his forearm.

"They said it is your decision, if you want to play on and you feel comfortable doing that -- but if not, there's no point in risking it. It is the last major of the year.

"I've got what, six or seven months to the Masters? So I might as well try and play through the pain and get it over and done with," added McIlroy, who entered the tournament as the bookmaker's favourite to win his second major of the year.

McIlroy will assess his injury before deciding whether he will compete in Friday's second round.

"If it is the same tomorrow and I know that I'm not going to do any more damage to it, then I'll play," he said.

"I'm still in the hunt so we will see what the (scan) results are tonight and if I can strap it up and play again tomorrow, I will".

McIlroy said medics believed he had caught a nerve between two bones and that he only suffered real pain going through impact in his stroke.

