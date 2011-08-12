* McIlroy injures wrist but battles on in opening round
* Makes even-par 70 after playing through pain
* Will make late decision on second round involvement
(Updates with scan result)
By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 11 U.S. Open champion
Rory McIlroy played through pain to make an even-par 70 after
suffering a wrist injury early in the first round of the PGA
Championship on Thursday.
The Northern Irishman underwent an MRI scan after finishing
his round and a spokesman for his agency ISM said it had found
he suffered a "strained a tendon in his right wrist".
McIlroy will wait until Friday morning, shortly before he
is due to tee off, before deciding on whether he will
participate in the second round, the statement added.
With icepack, bandaging and plenty of attention from
medical staff, the Northern Irishman ensured he remained in the
frame after shooting four bogeys and four birdies.
Playing from the left rough on the par-four third, he
struck a tree root on his downswing and lost control of the
club as he injured his lower arm and wrist area.
It was clearly a risky shot to be playing and McIlroy said
he wished he had opted for a safer stroke.
"It was dangerous. I thought if I could make contact with
the ball and just let the club go, I might get away with it.
"In hindsight, it would have been better to chip out
sideways, I still made five," he said of bogeying the par-four
hole.
"It was a shot that if I took it on and pulled it off it
could have saved me a shot. But obviously I went through impact
and held on to the club too long. I jarred my right wrist and
right forearm and it was obviously very painful after that."
CLEAR DISCOMFORT
McIlroy continued to play, in clear discomfort and some
pain, while applying an ice-pack as he walked down the fairways
in a bid to reduce swelling.
On the fifth hole, he received attention from a member of
the tournament medical staff before continuing with his round
and later he had strapping applied to his forearm.
"They said it is your decision, if you want to play on and
you feel comfortable doing that -- but if not, there's no point
in risking it. It is the last major of the year.
"I've got what, six or seven months to the Masters? So I
might as well try and play through the pain and get it over and
done with," added McIlroy, who entered the tournament as the
bookmaker's favorite to win his second major of the year.
McIlroy will assess his injury before deciding whether he
will compete in Friday's second round.
"If it is the same tomorrow and I know that I'm not going
to do any more damage to it, then I'll play," he said before
heading off to have the scan.
McIlroy said that he had only suffered real pain going
through impact in his stroke.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)