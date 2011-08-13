By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 13 Poor putting has
wrecked Rory McIlroy's challenge at the PGA Championship and he
ended Saturday's third round talking of a top-30 finish rather
than competing to win.
The U.S. Open champion, who has played most of the
tournament with a bandaged right forearm after hurting his
right wrist early in Thursday's opening round, struggled to a
four-over-par 74 in hot, humid conditions.
That left the tousled-haired Northern Irishman well down
the leaderboard at seven-over 217, and with a revised target
for Sunday's final round of simply breaking par.
"If I (had) got back to even par for the tournament today,
it would be different," world number four McIlroy told
reporters after totalling 33 putts for a second consecutive day
on the slick greens at Atlanta Athletic Club.
"But you've got to be optimistic, you've got to be
positive. I need something really good to finish in the top 20
or top 30 tomorrow. I want to try and do that.
"I'm disappointed that I have not been able to play my
best, but I'm optimistic. I haven't shot under par so far this
week, so it will be a good effort to go out and do that
tomorrow."
McIlroy had been the pre-tournament favourite but he
strained a tendon in his right wrist attempting a risky shot on
the third hole of the opening round and had to battle pain and
discomfort on the way to a level-par 70.
MCILROY REGRETS
Asked if he regretted playing on in that first round after
striking a tree root on his downswing at the par-four third,
the 22-year-old replied: "Looking back on it, it probably
wasn't the right thing to do. It was tough.
"When my wrist hurt the most was on Thursday when I did it,
and I shot the best score, so maybe I shouldn't have went and
got it strapped up," he added with a grin.
The main problem, though, for McIlroy in the year's final
major was his putting.
"It was another frustrating day," he said after an erratic
round including three birdies, three bogeys and two
double-bogeys.
"I got off to a terrible start, four over through some
holes. I couldn't get my speed at all on the greens, struggled
with it all week.
"I felt as if I actually played a lot better on the back
nine and gave myself a few chances, but it just wasn't meant to
be.
"It's been a bit of a frustrating week," added McIlroy, who
claimed his first major title by eight shots in June at
Congressional Country Club.
(Editing by Simon Evans; To query or comment on this story
