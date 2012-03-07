By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 7 Three-time Masters
winner Phil Mickelson believes he is "back in the mix" among the
world's top golfers thanks to some new-found confidence after
rediscovering his touch on the green.
Mickelson won the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February
and will be among the favorites at Augusta National next month
but he has some way to go before challenging for the top spot in
the world rankings.
The left-hander is competing this week in the WGC-Cadillac
Championship at Doral's Blue Monster course where the world's
top three - Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood - are
grouped together for the first two rounds.
"I'm just glad to be back in the mix. I'm glad to be back
playing well again and to be not just executing in practice but
executing back out on tour. That just feels good, to be making
putts again," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"This year is different for me for one simple reason - my
putter is back. I hit the ball great the last couple of years
and this year I can roll it again and it feels terrific.
"I believe I am going to make them even when I don't. I feel
good, the putter just feels good in my hands and I just feel
really good on the greens. I've got a lot of confidence."
The 41-year-old, who is in ninth place on the all-time PGA
Tour standings with 40 wins, said his confidence was given a
major boost at Pebble Beach, where he fired a flawless
eight-under-par 64 in the final round for a two-stroke win.
"That was a big week for me, a big final round because I
really had not played to the level I thought I was playing in
practice and it had been a while since I had won," he said. "It
did a lot to boost my confidence and gave me a lot of motivation
to work hard."
McIlroy grabbed the top spot in the world rankings with his
win at the Honda Classic on Sunday but Mickelson said that while
the Northern Irishman was a worthy number one, he believes he
can get in the frame if he can recapture the form he had during
the era when he was jostling with Tiger Woods for top spot.
"I have not played to the level that I know I am capable of
... nor the level that I played to for a number of years in the
2000s," said Mickelson. "But if I just play the way I did for a
number of years when Tiger was dominating, I think that my
points would put me up there."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)