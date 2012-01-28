SAN DIEGO Jan 27 The biggest frustration
for Phil Mickelson at this week's Farmers Insurance Open was his
inability to transfer good practice form to the golf course
rather than his surprising failure to make the cut.
The four-times major champion exited the tournament
prematurely on Friday after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the
second round, though the damage had already been done by his
opening 77.
"It's easy for me to see where the difference is, and the
difference is that I'm not taking it from the practice tee to
the course," Mickelson told reporters after posting a one-over
total of 145.
"My practice sessions for the last month or so have been
better than they've ever been. I'm just having trouble bringing
it from the practice session onto the golf course.
"I'm not sure exactly why that is, but the good news is that
there's not an area of my game that I feel is bad."
Mickelson, a three-times winner at Torrey Pines, knew he
needed to post a score of at least seven under on Friday to give
himself a chance of making the cut.
"You can't go out expecting to shoot that," he said after
mixing five birdies with a lone bogey on the easier North
Course, one of two layouts hosting this week's event. "You have
to let that round happen.
"You have to make a few birdies here and there, and
capitalise on the par-fives. I didn't quite do enough to make it
happen or let it happen. It was an okay round, but I needed to
go pretty low."
PRACTICE FORM
Asked when he was last unable to take good practice form to
the course, Mickelson replied: "It happens, but it's unusual
actually.
"When you feel good on the range, it's much easier to take
it to the course. I'm not sure. It's been a little while, but it
does happen occasionally."
Mickelson, who this week is competing in his second PGA Tour
event of the year, was dumbfounded by his opening 77 on
Thursday.
"Yesterday's round was shocking to me just because my
expectations were so high because I knew I was playing well,"
the 41-year-old Californian said.
"To come out with that score was ... I don't know what else
to say about it. I've got to let it go and move on."
Mickelson has had more than just golf on his mind at Torrey
Pines this week with his 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, having
suffered a small seizure at school last Friday.
She spent the weekend in hospital and underwent a series of
tests on Thursday before returning to school on Friday.
"It's been a rough week but you get through it," Mickelson's
wife, Amy, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "She's held up
pretty well. She's doing OK."
