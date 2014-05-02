CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 2 Phil Mickelson's name is one of the best known in golf and usually opens a lot of doors, but not it seems a preferred tee time at the storied Pinehurst No. 2 course in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The five-time major champion, popularly known as 'Lefty', recently enquired about playing a practice round there as part of his preparation for this year's U.S. Open, which will be held at the venue from June 12-15.

However, due to the heavy bookings at Pinehurst No. 2, Mickelson could only secure an afternoon tee time, which he declined.

"I was able to get a tee time at 2.10 p.m. one day which just didn't make sense," British Open champion Mickelson, who is renowned for spending an entire day on the course in preparation for a major championship, told reporters on Friday.

"I'm not going to get anything done in a few hours. I'll just wait," added the American, after carding a three-over-par 75 in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow to slip seven strokes off the early pace.

Mickelson said he would squeeze in a trip to Pinehurst before U.S. Open week but would likely bide his time until the course closes to the public for the tournament build-up.

The American left-hander needs to win the U.S. Open to become only the sixth player to have won all four of the modern majors. He has been a runner-up at his national Open six times, including last year at Merion. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)