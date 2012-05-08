By Simon Evans
| PONTE VEDRA BEACH
PONTE VEDRA BEACH Florida May 8 Rarely has the
contrast between golf as an enjoyable game and torturous
frustration been as evident in two players as in the appearances
of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods at the Players Championship on
Tuesday.
Mickelson, a four-time major winner fresh from his induction
into the World Golf Hall of Fame, sat casually with reporters
ahead of Thursday's opening round and chatted about how much he
loves the game.
But Woods, who missed a cut for only the eighth time in a
PGA Tour event last week, looked far from happy discussing the
seemingly endless "process" of working on the fourth swing
change of his professional career.
After a series of dry explanations and testy rebuttals, the
former world number one was asked whether there was any joy in
the toil of trying to rediscover his winning touch. Judging from
his response, the notion was totally alien to him.
"A joy? No, I don't enjoy missing cuts," Woods said before
shifting the focus back to his swing, reiterating an argument
that this is simply a phase he went through even during the
years when he assembled 14 majors.
"You're not going to play well every week. There are times
when I have felt awful over a golf ball and I've still somehow
won a golf tournament. It doesn't mean I feel comfortable but
just somehow figured out a way," he said.
For Woods, the man who once made the game look ridiculously
easy, discomfort is now the goal as he tries to perfect the
lessons of swing coach Sean Foley.
"When I get into what Sean wants me to do with my old setup
where I'm comfortable, then I can hit an array of shots, because
obviously my grip has changed, my posture and how I move through
the golf ball is completely different. So that's where I get
into the problems.
"Now, if I get completely uncomfortable and put myself in a
position where it feels just awful, I hit it pure. So there's
where I'm developing in the swing.
"It was the same way at Bay Hill where I was just committed
to just feeling awful over the ball, and I hit it great. But
that's the movement pattern. That's what's different.
"I've been through it with Butch (Harmon), I've been through
it with Hank (Haney), and you get through stages like this, go
through periods like this. We've all done it. It's just I'm in
it right now."
'LOVE EVERYTHING'
It is hard to imagine Mickelson enduring a similar process
and when asked what he loved about the game, it was not hard for
the left-hander to find the sources of pleasure.
"It's everything about the game," said Mickelson. "Whether
it's just the challenge of making contact and hitting the ball
or the challenge of being creative and hitting shots around the
greens."
Mickelson's recollections of his early days playing the game
were the kind that many could relate too.
"I loved going out there on a rainy day practicing under the
palm tree when nobody was around hitting balls out onto the
par-three course where I grew up.
"I love going down to the club and just hanging out, hanging
out and spending time with the guys before and after a round. I
just love everything about the game.
"It's been such a big part of my life, that I'm very
appreciative that I get to do what I do. I'd like to see other
people enjoy it the way I do."
There are many who would love to see Woods enjoy it that way
too and maybe, if the wins come back, he will be able to.
For now though, it is all about the struggle.
"It's a process, and I've said this numerous times, is that
you keep building. There are certain times when you make great
strides forward, and there's other times where you're going to
take a stride or two backwards. It's a process.
"As we all know, golf is a work in progress, and you've just
got to continue working, keep trying to get better."
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)