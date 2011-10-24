Oct 24 Final money standings on the 2011 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Luke Donald (Britain) $6,683,214
2. Webb Simpson $6,347,353
3. Nick Watney $5,290,673
4. KJ Choi (South Korea) $4,434,691
5. Dustin Johnson $4,309,961
6. Matt Kuchar $4,233,920
7. Bill Haas $4,088,637
8. Steve Stricker $3,992,785
9. Jason Day (Australia) $3,962,647
10. David Toms $3,858,090
11. Adam Scott (Australia) $3,764,797
12. Phil Mickelson $3,763,488
13. Keegan Bradley $3,758,600
14. Brandt Snedeker $3,587,206
15. Hunter Mahan $3,503,540
16. Bubba Watson $3,477,811
17. Gary Woodland $3,448,591
18. Justin Rose (Britain) $3,401,420
19. Mark Wilson $3,158,477
20. Aaron Baddeley (Australia) $3,094,693
