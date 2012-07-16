UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.