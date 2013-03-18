Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
Mar 18 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Brandt Snedeker $2,859,920 2. Tiger Woods $2,671,600 3. Matt Kuchar $2,154,500 4. Steve Stricker $1,820,000 5. Phil Mickelson $1,650,260 6. Hunter Mahan $1,491,965 7. John Merrick $1,343,514 8. Dustin Johnson $1,330,507 9. Russell Henley $1,313,280 10. Michael Thompson $1,254,669 11. Kevin Streelman $1,248,343 12. Charles Howell III $1,238,219 13. Brian Gay $1,171,721 14. Jason Day $1,097,412 15. Chris Kirk $1,004,053 16. Keegan Bradley $976,993 17. Webb Simpson $938,792 18. Josh Teater $893,459 19. Bill Haas $876,800 20. Scott Piercy $868,592 (Edited by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12