Apr 15 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $4,139,600
2. Brandt Snedeker $3,137,920
3. Matt Kuchar $2,442,389
4. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,100,469
5. Steve Stricker $1,935,340
6. Phil Mickelson $1,764,680
7. Dustin Johnson $1,748,907
8. Jason Day $1,659,565
9. Hunter Mahan $1,553,965
10. Keegan Bradley $1,430,347
11. Charles Howell III $1,393,806
12. John Merrick $1,375,757
13. Russell Henley $1,331,434
14. Michael Thompson $1,310,709
15. Kevin Streelman $1,310,343
16. Bill Haas $1,271,553
17. Billy Horschel $1,254,224
18. Brian Gay $1,216,803
19. Justin Rose $1,211,590
20. D.A. Points $1,186,138
