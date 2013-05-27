May 27 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $5,849,600
2. Brandt Snedeker $3,388,064
3. Matt Kuchar $3,217,082
4. Kevin Streelman $2,572,989
5. Billy Horschel $2,567,891
6. Boo Weekley $2,269,568
7. Phil Mickelson $2,220,280
8. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,207,683
9. Keegan Bradley $2,153,947
10. D.A. Points $2,151,022
11. Steve Stricker $1,977,140
12. Graeme McDowell $1,910,654
13. Jason Day $1,849,362
14. Webb Simpson $1,759,015
15. Dustin Johnson $1,748,907
16. Hunter Mahan $1,730,299
17. Charles Howell III $1,659,138
18. Sang-Moon Bae $1,604,762
19. Russell Henley $1,546,638
20. Martin Laird $1,546,350
