Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
June 17 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods $5,909,742 2. Matt Kuchar $4,393,265 3. Brandt Snedeker $3,503,655 4. Phil Mickelson $3,417,984 5. Billy Horschel $2,998,128 6. Justin Rose (England) $2,921,290 7. Kevin Streelman $2,572,989 8. Jason Day (Australia) $2,566,023 9. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,356,511 10. Boo Weekley $2,307,509 11. Steve Stricker $2,187,146 12. Keegan Bradley $2,169,199 13. D.A. Points $2,151,022 14. Hunter Mahan $2,114,705 15. Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) $1,910,654 16. Dustin Johnson $1,889,743 17. Webb Simpson $1,806,261 18. Russell Henley $1,800,028 19. Harris English $1,793,325 20. Charles Howell III $1,739,000 (Edited by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12