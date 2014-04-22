UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
April 22 Leading money winners on the 2013/14 PGA Tour on Tuesday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Bubba Watson 4,533,007 US Dollars 2. Jimmy Walker 4,225,071 3. Dustin Johnson 3,346,150 4. Matt Kuchar 3,121,107 5. Patrick Reed 3,038,426 6. Jordan Spieth 2,731,423 7. Harris English 2,569,772 8. Chris Kirk 2,181,286 9. Matt Every 2,102,826 10. Zach Johnson 2,100,337 11. Webb Simpson 2,089,776 12. Ryan Moore 2,086,504 13. Jason Day (Australia) 2,010,360 14. Kevin Stadler 1,931,352 15. Will MacKenzie 1,782,250 16. Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1,716,734 17. John Senden (Australia) 1,686,464 18. Kevin Na 1,606,652 19. Matt Jones (Australia) 1,605,598 20. Brian Stuard 1,518,585 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci