Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
April 28 Leading money winners on the 2013/14 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Bubba Watson 4,533,007 US Dollars 2. Jimmy Walker 4,225,071 3. Dustin Johnson 3,346,150 4. Matt Kuchar 3,121,107 5. Patrick Reed 3,038,426 6. Jordan Spieth 2,731,423 7. Harris English 2,569,772 8. Chris Kirk 2,181,286 9. Matt Every 2,102,826 10. Zach Johnson 2,100,337 11. Webb Simpson 2,089,776 12. Ryan Moore 2,086,504 13. Jason Day (Australia) 2,010,360 14. Kevin Stadler 1,931,352 15. Will MacKenzie 1,782,250 16. Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1,760,934 17. John Senden (Australia) 1,730,664 18. Seung-Yul Noh (South Korea) 1,683,773 19. Keegan Bradley 1,640,915 20. Kevin Na 1,606,652 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.