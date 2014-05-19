Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
May 19 Leading money winners on the 2013/14 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 4,568,475 US Dollars 2. Bubba Watson 4,557,079 3. Dustin Johnson 3,576,013 4. Matt Kuchar 3,464,302 5. Jordan Spieth 3,201,826 6. Patrick Reed 3,038,426 7. Jim Furyk 2,839,637 8. Harris English 2,569,772 9. Chris Kirk 2,408,893 10. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2,318,602 11. Zach Johnson 2,290,587 12. Ryan Moore 2,245,980 13. Webb Simpson 2,118,756 14. Matt Every 2,102,826 15. Brendon Todd 2,092,863 16. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2,047,867 17. Gary Woodland 2,029,249 18. Jason Day (Australia) 2,010,360 19. Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1,968,796 20. John Senden (Australia) 1,946,444 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.