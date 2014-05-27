Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
May 27 Leading money winners on the 2013/14 PGA Tour on Tuesday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 4,722,075 US Dollars 2. Bubba Watson 4,557,079 3. Dustin Johnson 3,678,413 4. Matt Kuchar 3,464,302 5. Jordan Spieth 3,304,226 6. Patrick Reed 3,038,426 7. Jim Furyk 2,854,698 8. Harris English 2,606,972 9. Chris Kirk 2,511,293 10. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2,318,602 11. Brendon Todd 2,309,823 12. Zach Johnson 2,303,003 13. Adam Scott 2,248,650 14. Ryan Moore 2,245,980 15. John Senden (Australia) 2,163,404 16. Webb Simpson 2,118,756 17. Matt Every 2,102,826 18. Graham DeLaet (Canada) 2,071,196 19. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2,047,867 20. Gary Woodland 2,029,249 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.