June 11 Leading money winners on the 2012 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Jason Dufner $3,800,172
2. Hunter Mahan $3,211,068
3. Bubba Watson $3,204,778
4. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) $3,164,700
5. Matt Kuchar $3,082,409
6. Zach Johnson $3,033,525
7. Tiger Woods $2,964,050
8. Phil Mickelson $2,838,778
9. Rickie Fowler $2,692,753
10. Justin Rose (England) $2,549,902
11. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) $2,459,113
12. Luke Donald (England) $2,299,506
13. Ben Curtis $2,154,480
14. John Huh $2,120,080
15. Johnson Wagner $2,093,283
16. Kyle Stanley $2,022,213
17. Mark Wilson $1,953,639
18. Bill Haas $1,887,862
19. Martin Laird (Scotland) $1,885,834
20. Dustin Johnson $1,815,950