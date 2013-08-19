Aug 19 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $7,687,119
2. Matt Kuchar $5,006,408
3. Phil Mickelson $4,956,727
4. Brandt Snedeker $4,913,261
5. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) $3,441,003
7. Bill Haas $3,223,463
6. Adam Scott (Australia) $3,206,513
8. Justin Rose (England) $3,163,881
9. Keegan Bradley $3,136,613
10. Billy Horschel $3,117,543
11. Jason Day (Australia) $2,923,263
12. Kevin Streelman $2,784,418
13. Jason Dufner $2,641,334
14. Jordan Spieth $2,631,220
15. Boo Weekley $2,583,982
14. Dustin Johnson $2,572,844
16. Steve Stricker $2,553,532
17. Hunter Mahan $2,355,997
19. Webb Simpson $2,355,284
20. Zach Johnson $2,287,259
