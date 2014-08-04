Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 4 Leading money winners on the 2013/14 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Bubba Watson 5,166,661 US Dollars 2. Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland) 5,165,896 3. Jimmy Walker 5,074,340 4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4,326,180 5. Jim Furyk 4,268,095 6. Dustin Johnson 4,249,180 7. Matt Kuchar 4,129,969 8. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3,007,537 9. Jordan Spieth 3,854,682 10. Patrick Reed 3,562,590 11. Justin Rose (England) 3,409,734 12. Rickie Fowler 3,362,317 13. Adam Scott 3,262,804 14. Brendon Todd 3,153,495 15. Ryan Moore 3,029,563 16. Chris Kirk 3,016,867 17. Webb Simpson 2,999,661 18. Zach Johnson 2,970,955 19. Harris English 2,898,822 20. Kevin Na 2,762,427 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.